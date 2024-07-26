UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Details

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The exam aims to fill a total of 506 Assistant Commandant (AC) positions in various paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The examination is scheduled for August 4, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts: Paper I from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper II from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Vacancy Details

BSF: 186 vacancies

CRPF: 120 vacancies

CISF: 100 vacancies

ITBP: 58 vacancies

SSB: 42 vacancies

The selection of candidates for the post will be based on written tests, physical standards/physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests, and a final interview/personality test. The merit list will be drawn based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview/personality test.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria include being an Indian citizen, aged between 20 and 25 years as of August 1, 2024, and possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200, but female, SC, and ST category candidates are exempt from paying it.