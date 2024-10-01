UPSC CAPF Reserve List Released, Check Steps To Download

The official notification states: "Now, as per the requisition placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Commission hereby recommends the following 46 candidates, which include General - 16, EWS - 08, OBC - 18, SC - 02, and ST - 02 candidates, to fill the remaining posts based on the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023 from the Reserve List. One (01) vacancy is kept in reserve as the case is sub-judice in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi."
UPSC CAPF 2024 Reserve List: Steps To Download
- Step 1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Active Examinations" under the Examinations section
- Step 3. Click on 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023'
- Step 4. A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 5. Click on 'ReserveList-CAPF-2023-Engl-300924.pdf'
- Step 6. Check your name and save the list
- Step 7. Take a printout for future reference
UPSC CAPF: Selection Process
The selection process for candidates includes written tests, physical standards/physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests, and a final interview/personality test.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant: Eligibility Criteria
- Being an Indian citizen
- Age between 20 and 25 years
- Possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognized university
The exam aims to fill Assistant Commandant (AC) positions in various paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).