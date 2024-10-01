UPSC CAPF Reserve List Released, Check Steps To Download

UPSC CAPF Reserve List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a reserve list for the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (CAPF ACs) recruitment examination. The commission has listed 46 candidates. Candidates can download the list by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The official notification states: "Now, as per the requisition placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Commission hereby recommends the following 46 candidates, which include General - 16, EWS - 08, OBC - 18, SC - 02, and ST - 02 candidates, to fill the remaining posts based on the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023 from the Reserve List. One (01) vacancy is kept in reserve as the case is sub-judice in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi."

UPSC CAPF 2024 Reserve List: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Active Examinations" under the Examinations section

Step 3. Click on 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023'

Step 4. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5. Click on 'ReserveList-CAPF-2023-Engl-300924.pdf'

Step 6. Check your name and save the list

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

UPSC CAPF: Selection Process

The selection process for candidates includes written tests, physical standards/physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests, and a final interview/personality test.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant: Eligibility Criteria

Being an Indian citizen

Age between 20 and 25 years

Possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognized university

The exam aims to fill Assistant Commandant (AC) positions in various paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).