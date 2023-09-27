National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Results Declared, Check Details

The scores will be put on the UPSC website within fifteen days after final UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 results.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA & NA II 2023).



Candidates who have appeared for the NDA and NA examination can check the results on the official website. National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023 were conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on September 3. The exams were conducted for a total of 400 vacancies of which 375 vacancies were in the National Defence Academy and 25 vacancies in the Naval Academy.



The official notification on the website notes that the results have been prepared on the basis of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023. The candidates with roll numbers mentioned in the results have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy.



The notification further states that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll numbers are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted selection centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

The final results of the UPSC NDA & NA II results will be announced after the interview process. The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the commission's website within fifteen days from the date of publication of final result.



Steps to check the UPSC NDA and NA II results

Step 1- Visit the official website

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the UPSC NDA & NA result link

Step 3- Check the results