UPSC Announces 2026 Exam Dates For National Defence And Naval Academies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I). The exam for the Defence and Naval 2026 is scheduled for April 12, 2026 to be conducted in offline mode across the country.

The exam for Mathematics will be held in the first shift from 10 am-12:30 pm while that for General Ability Test will be conducted from 2 pm -4:30 pm.

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam will also be held on April 12, 2026. The English paper will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am. The General Knowledge paper will be conducted from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. The Elementary Mathematics paper will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The UPSC conducts the NDA and NA exam twice in a year to select qualified applicants who have completed Class 12 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy programmes.

The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 370 vacancies for males and 24 vacancies for females. Around 208 vacancies are open for Army, 42 are open for Navy, 120 for Air Force and 24 for Naval academy.

While attempting the exam, candidates must use black ball pen only for both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet). Pens of any other colour and pencil is not permitted.

Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to roll number and test booklet series code will lead to rejection of the answer sheet.

There is a negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.