UPSC 2025 Topper List: Who Are Top 25 Candidates? Check Names, Roll Numbers

UPSC 2025 Topper List: Kota's Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious examination. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akanksha Dhull have secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

UPSC 2025 Topper List: Anuj Agnihotri, the UPSC CSE 2025 topper, achieved the feat in his third attempt.

UPSC 2025 Topper List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending a total of 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services in Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The commission has released the merit list on its official website, upsc.gov.in, which includes the names and roll numbers of the successful candidates. The result has been prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in the written (main) examination and the personality test (interview).

Every year, the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC attracts lakhs of aspirants from across the country seeking entry into key administrative services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS. Following the completion of the final stage of the selection process, the commission has now published the list of top-performing candidates.

UPSC CSE 2025: List Of Top 25 Candidates

According to the merit list released by the UPSC, the top 25 candidates along with their roll numbers are as follows:

  1. Anuj Agnihotri - Roll Number: 1131589
  2. Rajeshwari Suve M - Roll Number: 4000040
  3. Akanksha Dhull - Roll Number: 3512521
  4. Raghav Jhunjhunwala - Roll Number: 0834732
  5. Ishan Bhatnagar - Roll Number: 0409847
  6. Jinnia Arora - Roll Number: 6410067
  7. A R Rajah Mohideen - Roll Number: 0818306
  8. Pakshal Secretary - Roll Number: 0843487
  9. Aastha Jain - Roll Number: 0831647
  10. Ujjwal Priyank - Roll Number: 1523945
  11. Yashasvi Raj Vardhan - Roll Number: 1512091
  12. Akshit Bhardwaj - Roll Number: 0840280
  13. Ananya Sharma - Roll Number: 7813999
  14. Surabhi Yadav - Roll Number: 5402316
  15. Simrandeep Kaur - Roll Number: 3507500
  16. Monica Srivastava - Roll Number: 0867445
  17. Chitvan Jain - Roll Number: 0829589
  18. Shruthi R - Roll Number: 5604518
  19. Nisar Dishant Amritlal - Roll Number: 0105602
  20. Ravi Raj - Roll Number: 6630448
  21. Shubham Singh - Roll Number: 5810539
  22. Geetika Arora - Roll Number: 0865516
  23. Jinu Shri Jaswant Chandra - Roll Number: 1018309
  24. Ifra Shams Ansari - Roll Number: 6409132
  25. Bhavika Chopra - Roll Number: 3522397

The UPSC prepares the final merit list after the completion of the personality test, which is the last stage of the Civil Services Examination. The rankings are determined based on candidates' performance in the main examination and the interview conducted by the commission.

