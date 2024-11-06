UPPSC RO, ARO Exam 2024 Dates Released, Check Schedule

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the exam dates for the PCS Prelims, Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer examinations. Candidates who have registered for these exams can check the detailed notification on the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPCS-Pre Exam

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 7 and 8, 2024, in two sessions. The first session will be from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the second session will be from 2.30pm to 4.30pm across 41 districts in the state. Over 5.76 lakh candidates have registered for this exam.

Selection Process



The UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) Civil Service Exam selection process consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and an Interview. The Prelims serve as a qualifying stage, where candidates must pass to proceed to the Mains examination. The Mains is a comprehensive written exam that further assesses candidates' knowledge. Candidates who clear the Mains are invited to an Interview, which serves as the final stage of the selection process. Success in all three stages is required for appointment to a civil service position through UPPSC.

RO/ARO Pre Exam



Dates: The exam is scheduled to be held on December 22 and 23, 2024.

Shifts: The first shift will be from 9am to 12pm, the second shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, and a third shift will be conducted in the forenoon on December 23, 2024, in various districts across the state.

Selection Process



The selection process for UPPSC RO and ARO positions consists of three stages. The first stage is a preliminary test, followed by the Mains examination, and finally, an interview. The preliminary exam is a qualifying round for the Mains, and successful candidates will proceed to the final interview stage.

