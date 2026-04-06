UPPSC Review Officer, ARO Final Result Out: Check Toppers, Roll Number-Wise List, Download Link Here

UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari Final Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Examination 2023. A total of 419 candidates-338 for the post of Samiksha Adhikari (RO) and 81 for Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (ARO)-have been provisionally declared qualified.

Anil Pandey has secured the first rank for the post of Samiksha Adhikari (Secretariat), while Digvijay Singh has topped the Samiksha Adhikari (Board of Revenue, UP) list. Bhanu Mishra secured the first position for the post of Samiksha Adhikari in the UP Public Service Commission.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the list of provisionally selected candidates for RO and ARO posts from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Roll Number-Wise List Download Link

List Of Toppers In UPPSC RO, ARO Exam

The result is provisional. The commission stated in its official notice that successful candidates will be recommended after their original certificates are matched and verified. If found correct, it will issue a separate notification regarding the verification process.

The commission has also informed that it will soon release the marks obtained by candidates, along with category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks, on its website.

The main examination for RO/ARO was conducted on February 2 and 3, 2026, in which 5,930 candidates appeared. The Hindi typing test for ARO-qualified candidates was held from February 16 to 19, 2026.