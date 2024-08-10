UPPSC Releases Admit Card For Agriculture Services Preliminary Exam 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for the Agriculture Services preliminary exam 2024. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website using their OTR number, date of birth, and verification code.

The preliminary exam is scheduled for August 18 and will take place in a single shift from 9.30am to 11.30am across various examination centres in five districts - Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, and Meerut.

The official notice advises candidates to download their admit card and instructions using their OTR number and to ensure they arrive at the examination centre on the date and time specified in the hall ticket, bringing two photographs, as well as both the original and a photocopy of their ID proof.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre 1 hour and 30 minutes before the exam begins, with entry closing 45 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the Main (Written) examination. The final selection will be based on the total marks obtained in both the Main (Written) Examination and the Interview.

Recruitment will be conducted based on the total marks achieved in the written examination, under the relevant service rules for the posts.

The date and location of the examination will be communicated to candidates through their e-Admission Certificate. The exam is being held to fill 268 vacancies.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary within the range of Rs 9,300-34,800 (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs 44,900-1,42,400) to Rs 15,600-39,100, with a Grade Pay of Rs 5,400 (Revised Pay Scale Rs 56,100-1,77,500 Pay Matrix Level-10).