Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Hiring For 109 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for several positions across the Public Works Department, Uttar Pradesh Administrative Reforms, Higher Education Department, and AYUSH Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 109 posts. The application period commenced on October 17 and will close on November 18.

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The vacant posts include 36 positions for the Reader (Upcharya) role in the AYUSH (Ayurveda) department, 32 for Reader (Upcharya) in the Uttar Pradesh AYUSH (Homeopathy) department, and 19 for Professor (Acharya) in the Ayurveda department.

Additionally, there are openings for two Inspector positions in the Government Office within the Administrative Reforms Department, seven Assistant Architect roles in the Public Works Department, three Professor (Acharya) positions in the Uttar Pradesh AYUSH (Unani) department, and one Arabic Professor.

Recruitment will also take place for five Sanskrit Professor positions in the AYUSH (Ayurveda) department and four Registrar roles in the Higher Education Department.

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Qualifications And Age Limit

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has set various qualifications for these roles, generally requiring a Bachelor's or Postgraduate degree in the relevant field. Detailed information can be found in the UPPSC Notification. While the maximum age limit is set at 45, there are provisions for age relaxation for candidates in reserved categories, and the age limits may vary for different positions.

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Application fee, Salay Details

Selected candidates for these UPPSC roles will receive salaries ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,09,200 per month, with each position having a distinct pay scale. The application fee is Rs 125 for general category candidates and Rs 95 for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates.