UPPRPB Opens Correction Window For Early Applicants In Home Guard Recruitment 2025

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released an important update regarding missing details of candidates for the UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025.

The board said some applicants who applied before December 1, 2025 couldn't complete sub-points 2 and 5 of Point 15 ("Additional Details"). These candidates will be able to make corrections after the application process is complete. Detailed information will be released soon for corrections, added UPPRPB.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has invited applications for 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across the state. The application window will close on December 17, 2025.

Candidates with any type of physical health issue or criminal record are not eligible to apply. It is compulsory to be a domicile of the region from which the application is being submitted.

Candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Age relaxation will be given as per government quotas.

Application Fee:

Rs 400 for General, Economically Weaker Section, and Other Backward Classes

Rs 300 for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste

After scrutiny of the application forms, candidates will be invited for a written test which will consist of General Knowledge. There will be 100 questions for 100 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete it.

Steps to Apply for the Post:

Visit the official UPPRPB website

Read the notice and eligibility criteria

Click on "Apply Online" and fill the form

Upload the required documents

Pay the fee using online mode and download the filled form for future reference

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)