UP Board Exam Results 2025 To Be Out By this Date, Check Previous Year Results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams by mid April. As per reports, the results are likely to be out by April 20-25, 2025. UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Around 27,32, 216 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, while 27,05,017 for Class 12 exam.



Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website UPMSP by using their login credentials. Results will also be available via SMS and other digital platforms for easy access.

Once announced, the results will be accessible on the following official websites:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in



The board began with the evaluation process for the exams after March 19 post holi holidays. The answer sheets were delivered to the evaluation centres on March 15-16. The assessment procedure and result preparation for UP Board exams began on March 17, 2025.



UP Board Exams 2025 were conducted across 8,140 exam centers statewide, with over 54.37 lakh students participating. The board had setup 261 centres for the checking process.



In order to qualify the exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks out of 100. Those who do not meet the passing criteria will have the chance to appear for compartment exams.



In 2024, around 89.55 per cent students passed in Class 10. Girls achieved a higher pass percentage over boys in both the classes. The passing percentage of girls in Class 10 was 93.40 per cent, surpassing boys whose pass percentage stood at 86.05 per cent. Prachi Nigam secured the first position in the Class 10 exam with 591/600 or 98.50 per cent marks.

UP Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 89.55%

2023: 89.78%

2022: 88.18%

2021: 99.53%

2020: 83.31%

2019: 80.07%

In 2024 around 82.60 per cent qualified in Class 12. Girls achieved a higher pass percentage over boys in both the classes. In class 12 exam, the overall pass percentage for girls stood at 88.42 per cent, while that of boys was 77.78 per cent. Shubham Verma from Sitapur topped the Class 12 or Intermediate examination with 489 marks or 97.80 per cent.

UP Board Class 12 Results: Past Five Years' Performance