UPMSP Releases Model Question Paper For Intermediate Exam 2019

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the model question papers for the intermediate exam which will be conducted in 2019. The model question papers have been released for 15 subjects from the 112 subjects that have been listed on the website which are being offered by the Parishad for the students who are in class 12th in the 2018-19 session.

The link to download the model question paper is available on the home page of the UPMSP official website. Students can click on the link and then download the model paper for the respective subjects. It is expected that the board will release the model papers for other subjects soon and for class 10th students as well.

The model question papers are not just a viable option for practice purposes but will also help students understand the exam pattern and marks distribution for different topics.

UP Board HS Supplementary and Improvement Exam 2018

UP Board will be conducting the supplementary and improvement examinations for the high school students on July 31, 2018 in the first shift from 7:30 am to 10:45 am. Students who have applied for the improvement or supplementary exam, can collect their admit cards from the office of the Principal of their respective schools.

