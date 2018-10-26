UPJEEP 2019 Application Process To Start In December

UPJEEP 2019 Dates Announced; Application In December

The tentative schedule for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEEP) 2019 has been announced. UPJEEP is conducted for admission to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education. The entrance examination will be conducted in April 2019.

The UPJEEP 2019 will be conducted on April 28, 2019. The application process for UPJEEP 2019 is expected to begin in the 3rd week of December 2018.

While there is no upper age limit to apply for UPJEEP, student applying for the exam must be older than 14 years of age.

Apart from the lower age limit, another criteria is educational qualification and a student must have qualified in class 10th or 12th examination depending upon the course for which they will apply.

About UPJEEP Exam

UPJEEP exam so far has been conducted in the offline mode. The exam comprises of one paper in each group. The question paper will have 100 objective questions.

Each question paper will be available in two languages - Hindi and English. The duration allotted to solve the question paper is 3 hours.

The result for UPJEEP is released in the month of May. After result declaration, the process for counselling begins.

