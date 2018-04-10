UPJEEP 2018 Admit Cards To Release In Third Week Of April The admit cards for UPJEEP (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic) entrance examinations 2018 will be available for download in the third week of April 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPJEEP 2018 Admit Cards To Release In Third Week Of April New Delhi: The admit cards for UPJEEP (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic) entrance examinations 2018 will be available for download in the third week of April 2018. The official notification had earlier said that the admit cards will be available in the second week of April. Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was established to conduct entrance examination for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP. The UPJEEP examinations are scheduled on April 22, 2018. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective questions.



The UPJEEP 2018 admit cards will be available on the Government of India Digilocker website (www.digilocker.gov.in).



After the admit card is downloaded by the candidates, they should check the details mentioned and in case of any discrepancy should contact the UPJEEP Council immediately.



To download the admit card from Digilocker, you would need to sign in to your digilocker account. To sign in, candidates would either need their username and password, or their aadhaar number.



The UPJEEP will be a pen-paper based examination. Candidates should carry a cardboard or a clipboard with them with nothing written on it on the day of the examination so as to ease the process of filling details on the answer sheet.



Click here for more



The admit cards for UPJEEP (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic) entrance examinations 2018 will be available for download in the third week of April 2018. The official notification had earlier said that the admit cards will be available in the second week of April. Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was established to conduct entrance examination for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP. The UPJEEP examinations are scheduled on April 22, 2018. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective questions.The UPJEEP 2018 admit cards will be available on the Government of India Digilocker website (www.digilocker.gov.in).After the admit card is downloaded by the candidates, they should check the details mentioned and in case of any discrepancy should contact the UPJEEP Council immediately.To download the admit card from Digilocker, you would need to sign in to your digilocker account. To sign in, candidates would either need their username and password, or their aadhaar number. The UPJEEP will be a pen-paper based examination. Candidates should carry a cardboard or a clipboard with them with nothing written on it on the day of the examination so as to ease the process of filling details on the answer sheet.Click here for more Education News