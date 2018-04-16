UPJEEP 2018 Admit Card: How To Download; Exam On April 22 UPJEEP 2018 admit card at jeecup.nic.in. Offline exam on April 22, 2018.

New Delhi: The admit cards for UP Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses (UP JEEP) can be downloaded from the official website. It was notified on the official website that the admit cards will be available on the official website in the third week of April. As per the announcement, the admit cards have been released on April 16. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official UPJEEP website and the government digilocker portal.



UPJEEP is conducted for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics / Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP.



The exam will be conducted on April 22, 2018 in two different shifts. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be one paper for each group. Group A corresponds to Engineering and Technical diplomas and Group B corresponds to all other diploma courses.



How to download UPJEEP 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official website.

Step two: Login to candidate's profile.

Step three: Click on the admit card download link.

Step four: Download the admit card and take a printout.



After downloading the admit card, make sure to check all the details. In case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Students can send email to jeecuphelp@gmail.com for assistance.







