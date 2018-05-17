UPJEEP 2018 Result Expected Soon At Jeecup.nic.in The UPJEEP 2018 result is expected soon. UPJEEP counselling is expected to begin in the first week of June.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPJEEP 2018 Result Expected Soon At Jeecup.nic.in New Delhi: The UPJEEP 2018 result is expected soon. As per the official brochure for the exam, the result for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) should be released by the third week of May. The result will be displayed in the form of the score card along with the status of those who qualify for the UPJEEP Counselling 2018. Only the State Rank of a candidate will be used for Counselling purpose.



The result will be announced on the official website only. The score/rank card will not be sent separately and a candidate would need to download their rank card form the official website only.



The answer key for the exam will also be released along with the result.



The UPJEEP 2018 exam was conducted on APril 22, 2018. The exam is conducted for admission to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education.



The exam was conducted in offline mode and had 100 objective questions. Now, the result is awaited.



Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2018 through a Seat Allocation Process which will be announced later. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPJEEP website for latest information.



