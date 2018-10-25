JEE Council, Uttar Pradesh Announces UPJEE 2019 Date

Candidates can register for the exam at the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam on April 28, 2019. The latest update given by the Council has however not given any dates for notification and registration details. JEE aspirants can now manage their preparation time accordingly. For 2018 session, the exam was held on April 22. UPJEE is held annually to grant admission to selected candidates for Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/ Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP.

The application process is online. Candidates can register for the exam at the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in. Since this is an online system, candidates need not send the hardcopy of the online application, instead save it for future reference or correspondence.

As of 2018, the UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam was held in offline mode. The question paper was bilingual: English and Hindi. There was one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The exam is conducted in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

While there is no upper age limit for UPJEE, the minimum age limit is 14 years.

Last year, the official notification was released on January 22, 2018. The admit cards for the exam was released on the website for download from the 2nd week of April.

