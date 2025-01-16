JEECUP 2025: Registration Begins For Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic And Industrial Safety Exam

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2025) has started the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). The deadline to fill the registrations for the UPJEE is April 30, 2025. The window for making any correction in the application process will open on May 1 and conclude on May 6, 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be available for downloading on May 14, 2025.

JEECUP 2025: Steps to register

On the homepage, click on the link: -Online Application Form Submission for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Examination 2025 -Online Application Form Submission for UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025 Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Submit your application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will be required to pay Rs 300 application fees. Applicants from the SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs 200. The fee payment can be done through debit card, credit card, net banking and UPI.

The state level exam is conducted for students who are seeking admission to various government and private polytechnic colleges. Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be called to participate in the counselling process. They will be required to pay Rs 250 for the online counselling by paying a registration fee of Rs 250. After the completion of the seat allocation process, candidates will be required to report to the allotted institutions to complete the admission formalities.