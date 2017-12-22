UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018: Application Process Begins At Jeecup.nic.in Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the application process for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018:Application Process Begins At Jeecup.nic.in New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the application process for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP. The application form can be accessed form the official JEECUP website (www.jeecup.nic.in). From this year onward, Aadhaar has been mandatory for application process. The exam will be conducted separately for Engineering and technology Diploma courses and for all other courses.



The exam will be conducted on April 22, 2018. The exam for candidates who fall in the category A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses) will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The exam for candidates who fall in the categories B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I and K1 to K8 (all other courses) will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.



The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 300 and bank charges. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 200 and bank charges.



Candidates should go through the information brochure and check their category and respective eligibility criteria before beginning the application process. An applicant is allowed to submit only one application form in each category.



The examination will be conducted in the offline mode. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The admit cards for the exam will be available on the website for download from the 2nd week of April.



Click here for more



Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the application process for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to Diploma courses in the Polytechnics/Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP. The application form can be accessed form the official JEECUP website (www.jeecup.nic.in). From this year onward, Aadhaar has been mandatory for application process. The exam will be conducted separately for Engineering and technology Diploma courses and for all other courses.The exam will be conducted on April 22, 2018. The exam for candidates who fall in the category A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses) will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The exam for candidates who fall in the categories B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I and K1 to K8 (all other courses) will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 300 and bank charges. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 200 and bank charges.Candidates should go through the information brochure and check their category and respective eligibility criteria before beginning the application process. An applicant is allowed to submit only one application form in each category.The examination will be conducted in the offline mode. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The admit cards for the exam will be available on the website for download from the 2nd week of April.Click here for more Education News