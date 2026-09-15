UPES Dehradun BTech Admissions 2027: UPESEAT Registration Opens, Check Details

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, has activated the registration link of the UPESEAT exam 2027 on the official website. Candidates seeking admission to its B.Tech program can now fill out the application form by visiting the portal, admission.upes.ac.in. Before applying for the exam applicants must go through the eligibility criteria to make sure they fulfill the requirement and then move forward.

Eligibilty Criteria

For B.Tech programs candidates must have secured a minimum of 80% marks in both Class X and Class XII, along with at least 80% marks in Physics,Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Class XII.

For the B.Tech Mathematics and Computing Program, applicants requires at least 70% marks in both Class X and Class XII, with at least 70% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), along with a minimum percentile of 60 or above in JEE Mains 2026.

The UPESEAT exam 2027 will be conducted in online mode for a duration of two hours, candidates can also take a demo test to gain practice and resolve any queries before the actual examination. The link of the demo test is available on the official website.

UPESEAT 2027 Registration: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check the steps provided below on how to apply for the UPESEAT exam 2027.

Step 1: Visit the official website, admission.upes.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPESEAT registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, register for the exam by providing details such as name, mobile number, gender, date of birth etc. and then clicking on the OTP button.

Step 4: After that the OTP will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number and email, which they need to enter and click on 'Next' button, the login details will be created.

Step 5: Once registered, candidates can use the credentials to log in and fill in the educational details.

Step 6: Upload all the required scanned documents.

Step 7: Lastly, pay the required fees and submit the form.

UPESEAT Application Form 2027: Documents Required

Candidates applying for the UPES B.Tech program must keep the following documents ready while applying for the exam:

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

Valid ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card

Scanned passport size photograph

Scanned image of signature

To complete the application process, candidates need to pay Rs 1,750 via the online payment method such as Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking.