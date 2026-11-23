UP Super TET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the exam city slip for the Super Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. As per official information, the Assistant Teacher recruitment exam has been scheduled for December 3 and 4, 2026.

Candidates who have applied for the UP Super TET 2026 can check their exam city by visiting the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The advance intimation will inform TET candidates about the examination city in which their exam centre will be located. Applicants are advised to use this information to plan their travel and accommodation well in advance.

It is also important to note that admit cards for the exam have not been released yet. The state board will issue the hall tickets two to three days before the exam. The UP Super TET 2026 admit card will include the candidate's roll number, the complete address of the exam centre, and other necessary information needed on the examination day.

Steps To Download UP Super TET 2026 Exam City Slip

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to check their examination city or district.

Visit the official website upessc.up.gov.in Open the 'Latest Announcement' or 'Examination' section on the homepage Click on the link indicating 'City Slip of Assistant Teacher Selection Test 2026' under Advertisement No. 05/2026 Click on the link and then login The city spill will appear on the screen

Students are advised to download their slip and save it for future reference.

As per reports, the recruitment exam is being conducted to fill a total of 12,405 vacant assistant teacher positions in two categories: 11,508 assistant teacher positions in urban primary schools under the Basic Education Department and 897 assistant teacher positions in aided primary schools under the Secondary Education Department.