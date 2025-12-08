UP Sainik School Releases Admit Card For 2026-27 Entrance Exam

The UP Sainik School has released the admit cards for the entrance exam 2026-27 on its official website. Candidates can visit upsainikschool.org to download the admit card.

The entrance exam will be conducted on December 28 across Uttar Pradesh. This entrance exam will be OMR sheet-based and will consist of only one question paper. The exam will be for 200 marks and will last 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates are advised to check the admit card details and if you find any error, then approach the helpline of UP Sainik to avoid disqualification. The correction window has been closed.

Steps to Download Admit Card

Open the official website: https://upsainikschool.org/entranceexam2025/public/#

Click on the Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Upon submitting the information, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

What will happen after examination:

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for an interview and medical test based on merit. Admission will be granted only after passing all stages.