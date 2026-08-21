UP Post Matric Scholarship 2026: Check Registration, Renewal Dates Here

UP Post Matric Scholarship 2026: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the schedule for the Post Matric Scholarship 2026-27 for students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, General, Other Backward Class and minority categories. The official schedule covers scholarship and fee reimbursement applications for students studying in classes 11 and above.

As per the notification, the application process for renewal students will begin on September 15, 2026, while fresh applicants in higher classes can apply from September 15 to October 31, 2026. The schedule also includes deadlines for document verification, institutional processing, scrutiny and scholarship payment.

Click here: UP Post Matric Scholarship 2026 Schedule

UP Post Matric Scholarship 2026: Important Dates

Renewal application: September 15 to October 15, 2026

September 15 to October 15, 2026 Fresh application for higher classes: September 15 to October 31, 2026

September 15 to October 31, 2026 Fresh applicants' final print: September 16 to November 2, 2026

September 16 to November 2, 2026 Document verification by institutions: September 16 to November 4, 2026

September 16 to November 4, 2026 University/Affiliating Agency verification: September 16 to November 25, 2026

September 16 to November 25, 2026 PFMS scrutiny: November 26 to December 5, 2026

The schedule specifies separate timelines for fresh and renewal applicants, with subsequent stages continuing into December 2026 and January 2027.

UP Post Matric Scholarship 2026: What Students Should Know

Eligible students must complete the online application within the prescribed period and ensure that their personal, academic and institutional details are accurate. Institutions will verify applications and forward eligible forms for further processing.

The notification also outlines verification and scrutiny through designated authorities before scholarship amounts are transferred to students' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Students should carefully follow the schedule and retain relevant application records. The official notification covers scholarship and fee reimbursement procedures for eligible students under the 2026-27 academic session.