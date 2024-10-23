Advertisement

UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security, including biometric verification.

Selection will be based on multiple stages, starting with a written exam.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the results of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the result by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

UP Police Constable exam 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for UP Police Constable Exam 2024
Step 3: Enter your login credentials 
Step 4: A new page will open on your screen
Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it
Step 6: Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

Selection will be based on multiple stages, starting with a written exam. Qualified candidates will proceed to a physical test, followed by document verification and a medical exam.

The exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security, including biometric verification. Earlier, the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18 but was cancelled due to paper leaks. 

Following the cancellation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a fresh and transparent recruitment process within six months. Over 48 lakh candidates, including 16 lakh women, had appeared in the February exam, which was conducted across 2,835 centers in Uttar Pradesh.

