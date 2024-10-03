Advertisement

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected Soon, Check Details

Candidates who qualify the UPPRPB written exam will be called for a physical test.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected Soon, Check Details
The exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is soon expected to announce the results of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the result by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

UP Police Constable exam 2024

  • Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for UP Police Constable Exam 2024
  • Step 3: Enter your login credentials
  • Step 4: A new page will open on your screen
  • Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it
  • Step 6: Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

Eligible candidates will be selected based on various stages of exam. The first stage is the written exam. Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for a physical test. After the physical test, documents will be verified, followed by a medical exam.

The exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centres across 67 districts under stringent security measures, including biometric verification through fingerprint and facial recognition. The exam had previously been held on February 17 and 18, but it was cancelled due to paper leaks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam, ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam would be conducted within six months in a transparent manner. Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, appeared in the recruitment exam held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected Soon, Check Details
