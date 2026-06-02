UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 From June 5, Written Exam Begins June 8

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 from June 5 on its official website. Candidates can soon download their hall tickets and prepare for the written exam scheduled to begin on June 8. This recruitment campaign aims to fill 32,679 vacancies in various posts, including Civil Police Constables, PAC/Armed Police, and Jail Warders.

The board has already released the city intimation slip to check the allotted exam city before the release of the admit card.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date

According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to download their admit cards three days before their respective examination dates. The written examination will be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, across multiple centres in Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be held in two shifts daily:

Morning Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Evening Shift: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Check the admit card release dates in the table below:

Exam Date Admit Card Release Date June 8, 2026 June 5, 2026 June 9, 2026 June 6, 2026 June 10, 2026 June 7, 2026

How to Download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB.

Click on the "Download Admit Card for UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2025-26" link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details and access the admit card.

Verify the photograph, signature, exam centre, and other details.

Download the admit card and take at least two printouts for future use.

UP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

The selection process will begin with an offline written examination. The paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the exam.

The questions will be asked from:

General Knowledge

General Hindi

Numerical Ability

Mental Ability and Reasoning

Candidates should note that 0.5 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. More than 32,000 vacancies have been announced. So competition is expected to remain high. This makes careful preparation and smart exam strategy crucial for success.