UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Soon

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will soon release the provisional answer key. The exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The written exam was conducted in two shifts -10am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm - at 1,174 locations across 67 districts. During the first phase of the examination, approximately 28.91 lakh candidates took the test, while around 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to participate in the second phase on August 30 and 31.

The exam was conducted at 1,174 centres across 67 districts under stringent security measures, including biometric verification through fingerprint and facial recognition.

"The Recruitment Board will soon proceed with the next steps, which will be communicated to the candidates on time through the website. We extend our best wishes for a bright future to all participants," the board added.

Candidates will have the option to check the answer key and raise objections using their credentials. The answer key will be available on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Access

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Find the answer key link.

The answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

Review the answers to all the questions and save a copy for future reference.

Over 31.38 per cent of candidates were absent during the first phase. According to an official from the board, about 31.72 per cent of candidates did not attend the exam on the first day.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.