UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Schedule Revised, Check Details

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

Read Time: 2 mins
Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website.
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Uttar Pradesh has released the revised schedule for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024. Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website upneet.gov.in and create an account
  • Enter your personal, academic, contact, and NEET 2024 details
  • Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities
  • Complete the registration by paying the fee online
  • Review all details and submit your application

Revised Schedule

  • Date of Online Registration & Document Upload: September 14, 2024 (from 2pm) to September 19, 2024 (until 11am)
  • Date of Registration & Security Money Deposition: September 14, 2024 (from 2pm) to September 19, 2024 (until 2pm)
  • Date of Merit List Declaration: September 20, 2024
  • Date of Online Choice Filling: September 23, 2024 (from 11pm) to September 26, 2024 (until 5pm)
  • Date of Allotment Result Declaration: September 28, 2024
  • Date for Downloading Allotment Letters & Admission: September 30, 2024, October 1, and October 3 to October 5, 2024

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates will need the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:

  • UP NEET 2024 Hall Ticket
  • NEET 2024 Result
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Two passport-sized photographs
  • Domicile Certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

NIRF Rankings: Top Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh

1. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6
2. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7
3. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow - Rank 19
4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27

