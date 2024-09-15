UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Schedule Revised, Check Details

Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website.
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Uttar Pradesh has released the revised schedule for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024. Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website upneet.gov.in and create an account
- Enter your personal, academic, contact, and NEET 2024 details
- Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities
- Complete the registration by paying the fee online
- Review all details and submit your application
Revised Schedule
- Date of Online Registration & Document Upload: September 14, 2024 (from 2pm) to September 19, 2024 (until 11am)
- Date of Registration & Security Money Deposition: September 14, 2024 (from 2pm) to September 19, 2024 (until 2pm)
- Date of Merit List Declaration: September 20, 2024
- Date of Online Choice Filling: September 23, 2024 (from 11pm) to September 26, 2024 (until 5pm)
- Date of Allotment Result Declaration: September 28, 2024
- Date for Downloading Allotment Letters & Admission: September 30, 2024, October 1, and October 3 to October 5, 2024
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
Candidates will need the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:
- UP NEET 2024 Hall Ticket
- NEET 2024 Result
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Two passport-sized photographs
- Domicile Certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)
NIRF Rankings: Top Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
1. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6
2. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7
3. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow - Rank 19
4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27