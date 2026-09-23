UP Pharmacy Admissions 2026: Counselling Begins On September 25, Check Key Dates

UP Pharmacy Admissions 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the schedule for the 1st Phase Main Counselling for Group-E (Pharmacy) admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. The counselling process will be conducted in three consecutive rounds for UP state-qualified candidates seeking admission to Pharmacy courses.

Round 1 Schedule

The counselling process will begin on September 25, 2026, with the opening of the online choice-filling portal for Round 1. The portal will remain open until September 27.

The first seat allotment list will be released on September 28.

Candidates allotted seats must complete their online freeze/float option selection and pay the required Security and Counselling fees through their login portals from September 29 to October 1, up to 5pm.

Document verification at designated district help centres for candidates opting to freeze their seats will take place simultaneously from September 29 to October 1, up to 6pm.

Round 2 Schedule

The second round of choice filling will open on October 3 and close on October 4. The seat allotment list will be released on October 5.

The window for online freeze/float option selection and fee payment will remain open from October 6 to October 8, up to 5pm.

Physical document verification for candidates opting to freeze their seats in Round 2 will be conducted at district help centres during the same period, ending on October 8 at 6pm.

Round 3 Schedule and Final Admission Steps

UP state-qualified candidates will be allowed to fill their choices for the third round from October 9 to October 11. The seat allotment result will be released on October 12.

The council has clarified that no Float option will be available in Round 3. Candidates allotted seats in this round will therefore have to proceed with seat acceptance.

Candidates must deposit their Security and Counselling fees from October 13 to October 15, up to 5pm. Document verification will take place from October 13 to October 15, up to 6pm, at district help centres for freeze candidates.

Candidates wishing to withdraw their allotted seats across Rounds 1 to 3 can do so on October 14 and October 15. Principal/Institute (P I) reporting for all three rounds will remain open from September 29 to October 15.

According to the official schedule, classes for the 2026-27 academic session will begin on October 15.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the published deadlines. Failure to complete fee payment or document verification within the specified timeline will result in automatic cancellation of the allotted seat, without a refund of fees.