UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 41,424 Posts, Check Details

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The UP Home Guard Department has invited applications for 41,424 posts, of which 20 per cent seats are reserved for women. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website until December 17. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

OTR Mandatory Before Applying

Before filling out the application form, candidates must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR). The link was activated earlier to streamline personal details and simplify the application process. Applicants who have already completed their OTR for previous recruitments need not do it again. For first-time applicants, however, OTR is mandatory. So far, more than one lakh candidates have completed their OTR.

Application Fee

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 400, while SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 300. Forms will be accepted only after the fee is successfully paid. Candidates must upload all required documents and complete the online process before making the payment.

This Mistake Can Get Your Application Rejected

The UP Home Guard Department has advised applicants to avoid errors that could lead to rejection.

Submitting the form without OTR will result in automatic rejection.

Applications with incorrect information or missing documents will also be rejected.

Eligibility and age limit

Candidates who have not passed Class 10 are ineligible.

Only those aged 18 to 30 years can apply.

Salary and other details

Candidates will be selected after clearing the physical test. Selected Home Guards will receive a daily allowance of Rs 600, along with dearness allowance. Home Guards support the UP Police in various duties and may be deployed to other required locations when needed.