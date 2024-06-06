Advertisement
UP CNET 2024: Admit Card Out For Common Nursing Entrance Test

The test will consist of 200 MCQs and will be of 200 marks.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP CNET 2024: Admit Card Out For Common Nursing Entrance Test
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
New Delhi:

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, (ABVMU) Lucknow has released the admit cards for BSc Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET). The entrance exam is conducted for 4-year BSc Nursing programme for admissions to 11610 seats in nursing colleges affiliated to ABVMU Lucknow, SGPGIMS Lucknow, KGMU Lucknow, RMLIMS Lucknow, UPUMS Saifai and all government and private deemed universities of Uttar Pradesh. 

The CNET 2024 will be conducted on June 14.

The exam will only be conducted in the English language in pen and paper mode in an OMR sheet. The test will consist of 200 MCQs and will be of 200 marks. As per the CNET 2024 exam pattern duration will be 3 hours and 20 minutes and there will be no negative marking. 

The results for the exams will be declared by the conducting authority. The qualified students will be invited for the two rounds of CNET 2024 counselling followed by a mop-up round.

Students who qualify the exam will be required to deposit their prescribed fee on the date notified for that purpose by the university. Those who fail to do so will lose their claim for admission to the course.

Candidates will have to join the course within the specified period.


 

UP CNET 2024, BSc Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET), Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
