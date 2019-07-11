UP Board 10th compartmental exam admit card released @ upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit cards for the UP Board High School Compartment and Improvement Examination 2019. Students who have applied for the compartment and improvement examination can download their admit cards from the board's official website.

Improvement exam is conducted for students who have failed in one subject and get to appear for exam in that subject again. In case of compartmental exam, a student gets to appear in the exam of any one subject out of the two in which he/she has failed.

UP Board 10th Compartmental Exam Admit Card: Direct Link

UP Board 10th Compartment Exam Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official UP Board website: upmsp.edu.in

Step two: Click on the admit card download link given for High School Improvement and Compartmental Exam.

Step three: Enter user id, password, and security code.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

UP Board had released High School exam results on April 27, 2019. This year 80.07 per cent students passed in the UP Board 10th examination. State topper was Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur who scored 97.17 per cent marks in the board exam.

