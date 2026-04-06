UP Board Completes Evaluation Process, To Release Class 10, 12 Result Soon

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation process for Class 10 and 12 on April 4 and is expected to announce the results by the end of April 2026. The board has asked schools to upload the marks of internal practical examinations by April 7, after which the window will be closed.

The evaluation of UP Board Class 10 and 12 answer sheets began on March 18 and was initially set to conclude on April 1, but it was delayed due to multiple public holidays during the evaluation period, including Eid al-Fitr and Ram Navami, which led to a temporary suspension of evaluation work.

The board conducted the examinations from February 18 to March 12, with around 52 lakh students appearing this year.

When Will the Board Release Class 10, 12 Results?

The board is likely to release the results between April 15 and April 26. Once released, students will be able to check and download the results on the board's official website upmsp.edu.in or via the NDTV result checker.

How To Check UP Board Result 2026?

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter the roll number and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy of the marksheet for future reference

The results will also be available on the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education/results.

Download Link

Passing Marks Required

Students need at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Class 10, 12 board examinations. It is mandatory to pass both the theory and practical components separately. In certain cases, students falling short in one subject may be awarded grace marks.

What Happens If Students Fail

Students who fail to clear the examination will have the option to appear for compartment exams. The application process will begin after the results are announced, allowing students to avoid losing an academic year.