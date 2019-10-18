UP Board Releases Mark Sheets Of Students From 2003 For Verification

Uttar Pradesh Board has decided to release high school and intermediate results on its website for past years going as far back as 2003. Apart from the exam result, the board has also released compartment exam result, improvement exam result, and other certificates.

In a notice, which is available on the Board's website, the board has said that all central government offices, state government offices, private organizations, universities, colleges, and deemed universities can verify the result of students who appeared and qualified in the 10th and/or 12th board examination from UP board between the years 2003 and 2019.

The board has also said that in case during verification the details of a student is found to be different than that of in their marks sheet or certificate, then they can get the documents verified from the concerned regional centre of the board.

Students or organizations can find the marks sheets and other certificates on the official website, 'results.upmsp.edu.in'.

Meanwhile, the board has issued notice to its affiliated schools to be extra careful while submitting details of students who would appear in the board examinations next year. The board has given time till November 15 to check, upload, and update correct details of students on the board's website. The facility to update students' details will be available from October 20.

Click here for more Education News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.