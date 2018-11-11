UP Board Exam 2019 Dates Scheduled With Kumbh Snan Dates In Mind

Uttar Pradesh Board exams will be conducted within a record time frame of 16 days in 2019. The result for the UP Board exam is also expected to be released by April 30, 2019. The date sheet for the board exams has been prepared in a way to accommodate the Kumbh Snan dates and public holidays.

The Kumbh Mela begins on January 15, 2019 and will end on March 4, 2019 and is being organized in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The board has also changed the session timings for the board exam. Earlier the exam in the morning session began at 7:30 am but next year it will begin at 8:00 am.

The timings for the afternoon remain the same. The afternoon session will begin at 2:00 am and end at 5:00 pm.

UP Board, just like previous year, will deploy extra measures to keep cheating and other malpractices in check. The board has also taken extra care in selecting exam centres. All such exam centres that have not been a part of the board exam sin past three years or have already been black listed once will not be made into an exam centre.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has also released the syllabus for the subjects for which class 10 and class 12 board exams will be conducted. The syllabus is available on the official UPMSP website.

