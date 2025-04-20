UP Board 10th Result 2025: Last Years' Performance, Pass Percentage And Toppers' Marks

UP Board 10th Result 2025: Every year, a large number of students appear for the UP Board Class 10 exams. In 2025, approximately 26.98 lakh students appeared in the exams. With the evaluation process completed by April 2 and based on previous years' timelines, the results are likely to be announced between April 20 and 25. Students will be able to access their digital mark sheets on the day of the result declaration. The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 12.

As the 2025 results approach, here's a look at student performance over the past few years:

UP Board 2024 Result: 89.55% Overall Pass Rate

In 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.55% in Class 10. Prachi Nigam from Sitapur topped the exam with 98.50% marks. Shubham Verma secured the second position, followed by Isha Chaudhary in third. Girls outperformed boys once again, with a pass percentage of 93.40% compared to 86.05% among boys.

UP Board 2023 Result: 89.78% Pass Rate In High School

The 2023 results showed a slight increase, with an overall success rate of 89.78%. Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur secured the top rank by scoring 590 out of 600 marks. Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor shared the second position with 587 marks each. Girls continued to lead with a pass percentage of 93.34%, while boys recorded 86.64%. A total of 13,16,487 students were declared successful.

UP Board 2022 Result: 88.18% Students Passed

In 2022, the pass percentage stood at 88.18%. Prince Patel from Kanpur topped the exam with 97.67% marks. Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha jointly secured the second position with 97.50% marks each.

UP Board 2021 Result: Over 99% Pass Rate Amid Pandemic

In 2021, a total of 29,96,031 students registered for the Class 10 exams, of whom 29,82,055 cleared the tests. That year saw one of the highest pass rates, with boys recording 99.52% and girls slightly ahead at 99.55%.