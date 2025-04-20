UP Board Results 2025 Expected Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Your Scorecards

UP Board Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, on April 21. The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed, and the scorecards are ready for release.However, an official announcement confirming the result declaration is still awaited.

Once announced, students can access their results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To check their scores, students will need their roll number and school code. The results will also be available on the NDTV Education result page.

UP Board Result 2025: How To Check via SMS

In case of internet issues, students can check their results through SMS:

For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>

For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>

Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check Online

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Click on the 'Results' tab

Select the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and other required details

Submit to view your result

Download and take a printout for future reference

How To Check Results On NDTV's Result Page

NDTV has launched a dedicated result portal for students who appeared in the UP Board exams this year.

Go to NDTV Education news portal ndtv.com/education/results

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 UP Board Results

Enter your roll number and other required details

Submit to view your result

The result will be displayed on the screen

UP Board Result 2024: Previous Year's Date And Time

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 20 at 2pm.

UP Board Result 2024: Gender-Wise Performance

In 2024, girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 results:

Class 10: Girls' pass percentage was 93.40%, while boys recorded 86.05%

Class 12: Girls secured a pass percentage of 88.42%, compared to 77.78% for boys

