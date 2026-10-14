University Of Melbourne, IISER Tirupati Launch 2+2 Dual Degree In Science

The University of Melbourne and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati have expanded their academic partnership by introducing a new 2+2 dual degree programme in science. Announced at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi, the Bachelor of Science Integrated (Honours) programme will allow Indian students to complete two years of study at IISER Tirupati and the remaining two years at the University of Melbourne in Australia. Students will graduate with two bachelor's honours degrees from the institutions. The initiative aims to provide research-focused education, international exposure and opportunities to develop scientific skills.

Students enrolled in the programme can choose from several science specialisations, including biotechnology, chemistry, ecosystem science, environmental science, food science, genetics, physics and plant science.

Participants will automatically become part of the Science Global Scholars Program, which aims to promote research collaboration, talent mobility and scientific exchange between institutions.

The programme will also create pathways for postgraduate education. Graduates may pursue master's degrees and could complete their qualifications in a shorter timeframe through advanced standing, subject to applicable requirements.

University of Melbourne Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global) Professor Frank Vetere said the initiative would help develop globally connected scientists capable of addressing complex challenges. Professor Moira O'Bryan, Dean of Science at the university, highlighted the importance of research-led learning and international collaboration.

IISER Tirupati Director Professor Santanu Bhattacharya said the programme would give students opportunities to learn across two academic environments and build international networks.

Beyond the dual degree, the institutions will jointly organise the Frontiers of Science for Global Advances lecture series across India next month. The events will cover biotechnology, climate science, quantum technologies, ecosystems, agriculture and sustainability through expert talks and panel discussions.