IISER Tirupati Launches One-Year Master's Programs In Data Science And AI

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati are inviting applications for one-year professional Master's programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DS-AI) and Biological Data Science (BioDS). The application process began on July 11 and will close on July 31. Classes are scheduled to commence on August 8. Eligible and interested individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website

Features and Opportunities:

The classes will be conducted in a hybrid mode (in-person and online) to facilitate participants from the industry.

The course includes an innovative curriculum focusing on both breadth and depth, industry-relevant projects as part of coursework, and hands-on training sessions.

It aims to cater to the needs of both freshers and mid-career professionals.

Job openings in various industries/sectors (public & private).

Common Eligibility Criteria:

Four-year Bachelor's degree in Science (BS) or Technology (BE/BTech) with at least 60% aggregate marks or a minimum CGPA of 6.0/10.0.

Or Master's degree in Science (MS/M.Sc.) or Technology (M.E./M.Tech.) with at least 55% aggregate marks or a minimum CGPA of 5.5/10.0.

Professionals from industry or other organisations, freshers, as well as mid-career professionals, are encouraged to apply.

Program-Specific Eligibility:

For Professional Master's In BioDS:

Applicants with a BTech in Biotechnology, BS/MSc in Bioinformatics, or MSc from any Biology discipline (with exposure to Bioinformatics) are encouraged to apply.

For Professional Master's In DS-AI:

In addition to the common eligibility, students must have studied Mathematics at the Class XII level.

Master's in BioDS:

Employment as a Scientist/researcher in public and private enterprises, including Pharma & Biotech industry, Sequencing companies, AI in Life Sciences, etc.

Master's in DS-AI:

Potential employment in public and private enterprises as a Data Analyst/Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Machine Learning Scientist, specialised roles like NLP Specialist, etc.

Application fee

Interested individuals will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

Course total fee: 2.6 lakh

The Institute reserves the right to cancel admission without assigning any reason, and also if the details provided in the application form are later found to be suppressed and/or distorted in any aspect.

IISER Tirupati is an institute of national importance under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Established in 2015, it sprawls over 250 acres.