Want To Study AI, Data Science In 2025? Here's List Of Top 7 Indian Institutes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science are among the fastest-growing fields globally, offering exceptional career opportunities. AI enables machines to perform like humans and tackle complex tasks, while Data Science extracts insights and knowledge from large volumes of data using scientific methods, processes, and algorithms.

These disciplines are shaping the future of technology and innovation, producing highly skilled professionals for the ever-expanding IT and software industries. Students trained in these fields are well-prepared for dynamic roles in research, development, and cutting-edge tech solutions.



Which Are The Top Colleges In India For AI And Data Science?

Here's a list of the top universities in India for studying Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, as ranked by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in 2025:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore

According to the QS rankings, over 100 universities have been featured in this year's list for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programs.

The official site states: "As one of the most exciting areas of innovation within the technology sector, these programmes offer fascinating career possibilities. While the top global ranks remain unchanged, Nanyang Technological University has overtaken the National University of Singapore to become the best university in Asia for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence."

Which Are The Top Universities Globally For AI And Data Science?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Carnegie Mellon University University of Oxford University of California, Berkeley (UCB) Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

What Career Opportunities Are Available In These Fields?

A course in Artificial Intelligence can lead to various roles, including AI Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist, AI Research Scientist, and AI Consultant.

On the other hand, studying Data Science opens up opportunities such as Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, and Data Engineer, offering a wide range of career prospects in these fields.

Why Choose A Career in AI or Data Science?

Both fields are future-proof and are increasingly becoming essential across industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more, making them a great choice for students aiming for high-impact careers.