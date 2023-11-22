Study Abroad: Best Universities To Study In Australia

The World University Rankings 2024 has placed University of Melbourne as the top ranking university in Australia. The public research university in Melbourne was set up in 1853 and is the second oldest university in the country.

The rankings for 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

The other top ranking universities in the country are as follows-