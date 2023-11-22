Study Abroad: Best Universities To Study In Australia

The World University Rankings 2024 has placed University of Melbourne as the top ranking university in Australia. The public research university in Melbourne was set up in 1853 and is the second oldest university in the country. 

The rankings for 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally. 

The other top ranking universities in the country are as follows- 

  1. University of Melbourne
  2. Monash University
  3. The University of Sydney
  4. Australian National University
  5. The University of Queensland
  6. UNSW Sydney
  7. University of Adelaide
  8. The University of Western Australia
  9. University of Technology Sydney
  10. Macquarie University
  11. Queensland University of Technology
  12. Curtin University
  13. University of Newcastle
  14. Swinburne University of Technology
  15. University of Wollongong
  16. Deakin University
  17. Griffith University
  18. La Trobe University
  19. RMIT University
  20. University of Tasmania
  21. Flinders University
  22. University of South Australia
  23. Western Sydney University
  24. University of Canberra
  25. Edith Cowan University

