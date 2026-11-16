University of Glasgow Launches Free Online Course For Crime Fiction Enthusiasts

The University of Glasgow in Scotland has launched a free four-week online course for learners in India who want to explore crime fiction and understand how popular crime stories are written.

Titled 'Tartan Noir: Scottish Crime Writing', the course introduces learners to Scotland's crime-writing tradition. It covers different aspects of storytelling, including plot twists, character development, writing styles and themes that have made Scottish crime fiction popular among readers worldwide.

The course is available on the FutureLearn platform and includes interviews, discussions and writing tips from well-known Scottish crime authors.

Which Authors Will Feature In The Course?

The programme features insights from crime writers Louise Welsh, Christopher Brookmyre, Lin Anderson and Liam McIlvanney. It also explores the history of Scottish crime fiction, beginning with the works of authors such as Robert Louis Stevenson and Arthur Conan Doyle. Learners will also study the writing of contemporary crime authors, including Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Denise Mina. The course is divided into weekly modules that focus on different elements of crime writing, such as plot, characters and narrative techniques.

Who Will Teach The Course?

The course is led by Dr Craig Lamont and Professor Gerard Carruthers. It has been developed by the Scottish Literature subject area within the University of Glasgow's School of Critical Studies.

Dr Craig Lamont, Lecturer in Scottish Studies at the university, said the programme would help learners understand the history, themes and writing techniques behind Scottish crime fiction.

Professor Gerard Carruthers, Francis Hutcheson Chair of Scottish Literature, said crime fiction also provides an opportunity to explore wider subjects such as society, morality and human behaviour.

Louise Welsh, Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Glasgow and one of the authors featured in the course, said Scottish crime writing has developed a distinct identity through its strong connection with local places and contemporary life.

What Will Students Learn?

The four-week programme aims to introduce learners to Scotland's literary heritage while helping them understand how crime stories are developed.

Participants will explore how writers build interesting characters, create suspense, develop plots and use different narrative styles to keep readers engaged.

The university has previously offered online courses on Scottish subjects such as Robert Burns, Scottish clans and Mary Queen of Scots.

Where Can Students Access The Course?