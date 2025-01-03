University Of Cambridge Invites Applications For 5 Postdoctoral Fellowships, Check Details

The University of Cambridge is inviting applications for five postdoctoral fellowships across various departments. With a student body of 24,912, including 12,910 undergraduate and 12,010 postgraduate students, the university offers diverse opportunities for advanced research.

Here are the details of the post-doctoral fellowships

Research Assistant/Research Associate in Plant Sciences

The Department of Plant Sciences is hiring a post-doctoral researcher for a project on reprogramming plants to enhance nutrient availability. Candidates must have a PhD in plant molecular or synthetic biology and experience in gene expression assays.

Deadline: The application submission deadline is January 31, 2025.

Post-Doctoral Research Associate: Atmospheric Chemistry Modelling

The Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry is looking for a post-doctoral researcher to join Professor Chiara Giorio's team in a project on paleoclimate reconstruction using atmospheric chemistry modelling. Applicants are required to have expertise in atmospheric box-modelling and relevant PhD qualifications.

Deadline: The last date to submit applications is January 31, 2025.

Research Associate (Fixed term)

The Department of Clinical Neurosciences is offering a fixed-term position in human 3D organoid-based disease modelling, specifically in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Candidates should possess a PhD or MD in biological or medical sciences with expertise in stem cell cultures and molecular biology.

Deadline: February 2, 2025.

Research Assistant/Associate: Modelling Marine Calcification Mechanisms

The Department of Earth Sciences invites applications for a position on a Leverhulme Trust-funded project focused on understanding biomineralisation processes. The successful candidate will work with a multidisciplinary team to develop a computational model for marine calcification mechanisms.

Deadline: February 13, 2025.

Group Leader Research Fellowship Sponsorship Scheme

The Department of Genetics is seeking early-career researchers for external fellowships aimed at establishing independent research groups. Successful candidates will benefit from the Cambridge Biological Sciences Research Fellowships Framework and gain experience in teaching and leadership.

Deadline: February 28, 2025.

For detailed information and to apply, visit the official University of Cambridge website.