University Of Calcutta Declared B.Com. 1st Semester Result; Check Now University of Calcutta has declared the B.Com. 1st semester result today at 3.00 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT University Of Calcutta BCom 1st Semester Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: University of Calcutta has declared the B.Com. 1st semester result today at 3.00 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University B.Com. first semester from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had declared the results of B.Com. Part I (Honours and Major) examination results on January 17, 2018. The University had declared the B.A., B.Sc. Part 1 exam results on 25 January 2018.



The students of the University may follow these steps to check their B.Com. first semester results:



Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the link 'Result of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination (Honours & General), 2017'.



Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.



Step 4: Check your results



Click here for more



University of Calcutta has declared the B.Com. 1st semester result today at 3.00 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University B.Com. first semester from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had declared the results of B.Com. Part I (Honours and Major) examination results on January 17, 2018. The University had declared the B.A., B.Sc. Part 1 exam results on 25 January 2018.The students of the University may follow these steps to check their B.Com. first semester results:Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.Step 2: Click on the link 'Result of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination (Honours & General), 2017'.Step 3: Enter roll number and submit. Step 4: Check your resultsClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter