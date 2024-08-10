University Body Releases List Of Master Trainers In Indian Knowledge Systems

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification listing the various Master Trainers for Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into the modern education. As per the official notification by the UGC, the university body has implemented several initiatives to train faculty in IKS. These initiatives include publishing guidelines, conducting training programmes at Human Resource Development Centers (HRDCs), and mandatory induction and refresher courses.



The notification by the UGC reads, "As you aware, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises the integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into modern education, recognising the rich heritage of ancient Indian wisdom. The multidisciplinary approach provides a holistic education that merges traditional wisdom with modern knowledge. The policy mandates the development of engaging IKS courses for secondary school electives, ensuring early exposure. "



NEP 2020 also encourages research on IKS, establishing research centers and funding projects. Additionally, it emphasises training teachers in IKS through specialised programmes and workshops. Integrating IKS preserves cultural heritage and offers unique solutions to contemporary issues in fields like medicine, agriculture, and architecture, fostering unity and pride among students.



As of now, in collaboration with the IKS Division of the Ministry of Education, the UGC has trained 1,000 faculty members across the country in Stage-l: Basic Training in Indian Knowledge Systems.

To address the shortage of trained faculty and to achieve the goal of training 10,000 faculty members in the coming years, selected faculty have undergone Stage-Il: Masters Training in IKS.

The Master Trainers have also completed Stage-III: Discipline-Specific Training in IKS for further specialisation and in-depth understanding.



In total, 193 faculty members have completed the Masters Training in IKS and are now skilled enough to train other faculty.