University Body Opens Applications For Higher Educational Institutions To Offer Distance And Online Courses

The online application portal will open on October 10 and close on October 31.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice inviting qualified Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to seek recognition for offering courses in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for the academic session 2023-24. Meanwhile, the academic year for these courses will commence from February 2024 and continue onwards. According to the notification, the online application portal will be accessible from October 10, 2023, to October 31, 2023.

"UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per Regulation 3 (A) and Regulation 3 (B) (b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and its amendments for the recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for the academic year 2023-24, with the academic session beginning in February 2024 and onwards," the official notice reads.





In the academic year 2023-2024, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) that meet the eligibility criteria and have previously obtained UGC accreditation to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or online programs have the opportunity to apply for recognition of additional courses. Additionally, it is advised that higher education institutions visit the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website at deb.ugc.ac.in to access information regarding the application fee and to stay informed about any upcoming updates or announcements.

As per Regulation 3(BXa) of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programs) Regulations 2020 and its subsequent amendments, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) possess the autonomy to offer online courses without the necessity of obtaining prior approval from the UGC. Furthermore, Category-I HEIs, as defined by the UGC (Categorisation of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations 2018 and its related revisions, have been officially notified by the UGC to deliver programs through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.