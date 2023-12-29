University Body Invites Suggestions On Implementation Of Reservation Policy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited feedback and suggestions on the draft guidelines on 'Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government of India in Higher Education Institutes (HEls)'. Stakeholders can submit their suggestions and feedback on the same by January 28, 2024 on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC.

The centre framed guidelines pertaining to the implementation of the reservation policy of government of India in 2006. The guidelines are available on the UGC website.

The UGC has constituted an expert committee to prepare the guidelines for the implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Government in universities/deemed to be universities, colleges, and other grant-in-aid institutions and centres in the country. The main purpose of constituting the expert committee by UGC is to prepare and review the reservation guidelines of 2006, which are in operation.

The comments and suggestions have been invited in order to frame these guidelines as per the latest office order and various memorandums, court decisions and to fulfill the provisions made in the constitution in the interest of weaker sections of the society.

As per report, the Union government in 2006, extended reservations for Other Backward Classes in institutes of higher education that it substantially funded. The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, extended 27% reservations for OBCs. Added to the existing 22.5% quota for SCs and STs, this brought up education reservations in such institutions to 49.5%.