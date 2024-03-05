University Body Grants Graded Autonomy To These Universities, Check List

The University Grants Commission has released a list of leading central universities that have been granted Graded Autonomy under University Grants Commission (Categorisation of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018.

The autonomy will help the universities by providing them with additional administrative and academic independence for overall improvement in quality and performance. The universities will have the authority to make decision in matters related to academic, administrative, and financial matters.

There are a total of eight central universities that have bee granted autonomy. The list of universities include-

Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer, Rajasthan

Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi

University of Delhi, Delhi

Central University of South Bihar, Gaya, Bihar

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, Telangana

Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, Punjab

Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamashala, Himachal Pradesh

The universities are granted autonomy after a rigorous evaluation process, which covers various parameters such as academic performance, infrastructure, governance, and research output.