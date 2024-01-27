Universities To Register With NTA To Enable Postgraduate Admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification and asked universities to register with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to enable admissions to postgraduate courses in the university. The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) registration is underway and candidates may fill the applications form with the NTA for admissions. NTA will close the CUET PG 2024 application window on January 31.

The official notification by UGC read, "NTA has been mandated to conduct the CUET on behalf of UGC and Ministry of Education and has been conducting this exam to facilitate the uniform admissions in participating universities / institutions for better outreach. The application process is currently active."

ln case. you have not yet registered with NTA for enabling admissions to PG courses in your university, in the year 2024. you may do so now, the notification added. The list of participating institutions as displayed on NTA's website is dynamic and will be updated to include the name of your university after you register with NTA.

For any further queries and/or clarifications. universities and candidates may contact NTA help desk.

Candidates who are yet to register for CUET PG 2024 can apply online at the new website – pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG for admission to different programmes of the participating central universities, will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating universities / institutes across the country.