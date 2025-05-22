'Let's Not Pretend Pak Not Involved In Terror Attacks On India': S Jaishankar

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar re-emphasised Pakistan's involvement in terrorism on a visit to the Netherlands, criticising Islamabad's denial and saying major terrorists operate openly in that country.

'Stop pretending Pakistan is not involved in terrorist attacks on India' - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's point-blank response Wednesday to Dutch daily De Volkskrant's question about Islamabad insisting it has no knowledge of any terror groups operating from within its territory.

In the Netherlands this week to strengthen ties with Amsterdam, India's second-largest trading partner in the European Union, Mr Jaishankar was asked about his December 2022 remark labelling Pakistan the 'epicentre of terrorism'. "I'm not suggesting it... I'm stating it," he responded.

"Suppose there were military centres in the middle of Amsterdam, in which tens of thousands gather for military training. Would you say your government knows nothing about that?"

'We should not go along with the narrative 'Pakistan does not know what is going on'. The most notorious terrorists on the United Nations' list are in Pak. They operate in the big cities...in broad daylight. Their addresses are known... their activities are known... their mutual contacts are known."

"So let's not pretend Pakistan is not involved. The state is involved. The army is up to its neck in it."

'Pak Army Chief's Extreme Religious...'

The External Affairs Minister earlier spoke to Dutch broadcaster NOS, and said hostilities with Pak had been triggered by the "barbaric attack" in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

And the terrorists behind Pahalgam were driven by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's "extreme religious outlook", Mr Jaishankar had said.

He underlined that sentiment to De Volkskrant, saying the Pahalgam terrorists "deliberately gave the attack a religious tint'. "The world should not accept such practices," he said.

'Terrorism, Kashmir Are Separate'

Mr Jaishankar also refused links between terrorism and the Kashmir border issue, calling the former a "completely unacceptable international crime that should not be condoned".

'As for Jammu and Kashmir, it is a historical fact that it joined India when India and Pakistan separated in 1947. Our position is that the illegal occupiers should return their illegally occupied parts to the rightful owner... and that is us," the minister said.

The comments follow stern declarations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - that there can be no talk of long-term peace with Pakistan unless that government disables terrorist infrastructure operating in its territory and vacate illegally occupied territories in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Modi has also warned Pak that India's doctrine on terror had changed after the Pahalgam attack, and that Delhi will no longer hesitate before striking terrorist camps across the border.

Operation Sindoor - the military response to the Pahalgam attack - remains an active mission, the PM has said repeatedly, "India will strike at the heart of terror decisively if attacked."

India has said terrorism is a danger for all countries and must be fought together.

'This Is A Bilateral Issue'

Meanwhile, Mr Jaishankar also shot down any talk of US President Donald Trump having played any role in the May 12 ceasfire that stopped the 100 hours of India-Pak military conflict.

Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire, declaring he "sure as hell helped" India and Pak lay down arms. Delhi has equally repeatedly said the US played no role.

Mr Jaishankar stressed Kashmir remains a bilateral issue, and one that can only be resolved by the countries involved. "This is something we will do together with Pakistan," he said.

On the ceasefire itself, the minister said India wants a 'definitive end' to terrorism.

"Our message is 'yes, the ceasefire has put an end to military actions for now... but if terrorist attacks from Pak continue, there will be consequences'. Pak must understand this..."

